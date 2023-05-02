LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.

Union at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Daleville at Monroe Central, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Frankton at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Centerville, 5 p.m.

Alexandria at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Western, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Lapel at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Crispus Attucks, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys/Girls)

Henry County Meet at Knightstown, 4:30 p.m.

Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Clinton Central, 5:30 p.m.

Elwood at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Hanover at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 6:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 11:05 a.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, 1:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Friday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

