HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Grant 4 at Eastbrook, 10 a.m.
Tiger Classic at Alexandria, 10 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Warsaw invite, 11 a.m.
Anderson Prep at Tri, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Lapel at Frankfort invite, 10 a.m.
Whiteland at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Alexandria at Eastern invite, 9 a.m.
Anderson, Daleville, Shenandoah at Connersville invite, 9 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at North Montgomery invite, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
ECHL – Norfolk Admirals at Indy Fuel, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL – Norfolk Admirals at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – DePaul at Butler, 5 p.m.; Nicholls at Purdue, 5 p.m.; UNC-Asheville at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Xavier, 2 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Football – Purdue vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tennessee, 3 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Drake, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Rutgers, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 6 p.m.
NBA – Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 2 p.m.
