LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Grant 4 at Eastbrook, 10 a.m.

Tiger Classic at Alexandria, 10 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Warsaw invite, 11 a.m.

Anderson Prep at Tri, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Lapel at Frankfort invite, 10 a.m.

Whiteland at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Alexandria at Eastern invite, 9 a.m.

Anderson, Daleville, Shenandoah at Connersville invite, 9 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at North Montgomery invite, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

ECHL – Norfolk Admirals at Indy Fuel, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL – Norfolk Admirals at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – DePaul at Butler, 5 p.m.; Nicholls at Purdue, 5 p.m.; UNC-Asheville at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Xavier, 2 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Football – Purdue vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tennessee, 3 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Drake, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Rutgers, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 6 p.m.

NBA – Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 2 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video