HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Shenandoah at Hagerstown, 5 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 4 p.m.

Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 4:30 p.m.

Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament

Alexandria at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament

Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Knightstown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Shenandoah at Mount Vernon, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

Anderson at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Lacrosse (Women)

Anderson at Franklin, 6 p.m.

Softball

Anderson at Manchester (DH), 3:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

MLB -- Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, 3 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Butler at Morehead State, 4 p.m.

