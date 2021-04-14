HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Shenandoah at Hagerstown, 5 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 4 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 4:30 p.m.
Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament
Alexandria at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament
Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Knightstown at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Shenandoah at Mount Vernon, 5 p.m.
Track & Field
Anderson at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Lacrosse (Women)
Anderson at Franklin, 6 p.m.
Softball
Anderson at Manchester (DH), 3:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB -- Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, 3 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Butler at Morehead State, 4 p.m.
