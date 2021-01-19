HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Elwood at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Liberty Christian at Indiana Math & Science, 6 p.m.
Cowan at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Anderson at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Elwood at Wapahani, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Kokomo, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.; Ball State at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.; Butler at DePaul, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Evansville at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Michigan State, 6 p.m.; Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m.; DePaul at Butler, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.; Michigan at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
