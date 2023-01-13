HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Elwood at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson at Lafayette Jeff, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Elwood at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
CIC Championships at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Daleville at Purdue Polytechnic, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Swimming & Diving
Bluffton at Anderson, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NBA – Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Nebraska at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 11 a.m.; Drake at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 4 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 5 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Syracuse, 2 p.m.; Wisconsin at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.