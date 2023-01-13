LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Elwood at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at Lafayette Jeff, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Elwood at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

CIC Championships at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Daleville at Purdue Polytechnic, 7 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Swimming & Diving

Bluffton at Anderson, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

NBA – Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Nebraska at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 11 a.m.; Drake at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 4 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 5 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Syracuse, 2 p.m.; Wisconsin at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Monday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

