HIGH SCHOOLS
Track & Field
Alexandria at Anderson University Indoor, 3 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Blue & White Relays, 3 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Lacrosse (Men)
Anderson at Franciscan, 3 p.m.
Softball
Anderson vs. Spalding at Elizabethtown, Kentucky, 10 a.m.
Anderson vs. Spalding at Elizabethtown, Kentucky, 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Wheeling Nailers vs. Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
MLB Spring Training – Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.; Oakland Athletics vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
Women’s NCAA Tournament – Charlotte at Indiana, 1:30 p.m.; Massachusetts vs. Notre Dame at Norman, Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 3 p.m.
Men’s NCAA Tournament – Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech at San Diego, California, 6:10 p.m.; Texas vs. Purdue at Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 7:40 p.m.
MLB Spring Training – St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at Glendale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.; San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado Rockies at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
NBA – Portland Trail Blazers at Indiana Pacers, 3:30 p.m.
Monday
MLB Spring Training – Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals at West Palm Beach, Florida, 6:05 p.m.
Women’s NCAA Tournament – Notre Dame/Massachussetts winner vs. Oklahoma/IUPUI winner at Norman, Oklahoma, TBD; Kentucky/Princeton winner vs. Indiana/Charlotte winner at Bloomington, TBD
Tuesday
MLB Spring Training – Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Florida, 1:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at Glendale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle Mariners at Peoria, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
