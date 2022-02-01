HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Sectionals
Class 4A at Mount Vernon
Richmond vs. Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Hanover at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
ECHL – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Xavier, 7 p.m.; Drake at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 7 p.m.; Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 5 p.m.; Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m.
NBA – Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Toledo at Ball State, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Connecticut, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Bradley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois at Indiana, noon; St. John’s at Butler, noon; Michigan at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 3 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bowling Green at Ball State, 1 p.m.
