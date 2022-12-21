HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Elwood at Eastbrook, 8:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Elwood at Eastbook, 6:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Tipton at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Georgia Southern at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Florida State, 8:30 p.m.; New Orleans at Purdue, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Western Michigan at Notre Dame, noon; Butler at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Purdue at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.; Detroit at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Northern Illinois at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Butler at Creighton, 8 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kennesaw State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Saturday
No events scheduled