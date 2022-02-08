HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Muncie Burris at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Central Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.
Fishers at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy Christian at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at North Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Sectional
Class 4A at Mount Vernon
Pendleton Heights vs. Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
Class 2A at Lapel
Frankton vs. Lapel, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Central Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Evansville at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Butler at Creighton, 9 p.m.; Illinois at Purdue, 9 p.m.; Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Evansville, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Miami (Florida) at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
NBA – Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Providence, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.