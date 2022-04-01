HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Indian Classic (at Memorial Field) 10 a.m.
Union County at Shenandoah (DH) 11 a.m.
Alexandria vs. Huntland (TN) (at Unionville, TN) 11 a.m.
Alexandria vs. Huntsville (AL) (at Unionville, TN) 1 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
(Sun) Anderson at Rose-Hulman (DH) 12 p.m.
Softball
Anderson at Mt. St. Joseph's (DH) 1 p.m.
Track and Field
Anderson at George Glass Invitational (at Upland) 10 a.m.
Men's Lacrosse
Trine at Anderson 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
MLB Spring Training – Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros at West Palm Beach, Florida, 6:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks at Scottsdale, Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
USL – LA Galaxy II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 5 p.m.
MLB Spring Training – Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m.
NBA – Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
Monday
MLB Spring Training – Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Florida, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.; Kansas City Royals vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Tuesday
USL -- St. Louis City SC at Indy Eleven, 7:30 p.m.
NBA -- Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
MLB Spring Training -- Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Florida, 11:05 a.m., Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs at Surprise, Arizona, 11:05 a.m., Cincinnati Reds vs. Seattle Mariners at Goodyear, Arizona, 12:05 p.m., San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox at Peoria, Arizona, 12:10 p.m.