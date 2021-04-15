LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Wapahani at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Anderson, Shenandoah at Muncie Central, 4 p.m.

Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 4 p.m.

Clinton Central, Lapel at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament

Alexandria at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Elwood at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.

Frankton at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Madison County Softball Tournament

Alexandria at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Elwood at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Frankton at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.

Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament

Frankton at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Wapahani at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Shenandoah at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Union, Wes-Del at Daleville, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Tennis (Men/Women)

Bethel at Anderson, 2 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB -- Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, 3 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Butler at Morehead State, 4 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 1:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 1 p.m.

