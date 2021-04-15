HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Wapahani at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Anderson, Shenandoah at Muncie Central, 4 p.m.
Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 4 p.m.
Clinton Central, Lapel at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament
Alexandria at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Elwood at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.
Frankton at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Madison County Softball Tournament
Alexandria at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Elwood at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Frankton at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.
Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament
Frankton at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Wapahani at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Shenandoah at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Union, Wes-Del at Daleville, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Tennis (Men/Women)
Bethel at Anderson, 2 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, 3 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Butler at Morehead State, 4 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 1:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 1 p.m.
