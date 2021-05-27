LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Sectional 40 at Lapel

Alexandria vs. Winchester, 5:30 p.m.

Wapahani vs. Elwood, 8 p.m.

Sectional 41 at Centerville

Shenandoah vs. Northeastern, 5 p.m.

Sectional 55 at Liberty Christian

Southern Wells vs. Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Sectional 40 at Frankton

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Sectional 9 at Mount Vernon

Pendleton Heights vs. Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.

Sectional 39 at Tipton

Championship, 6 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys)

Regional at Lawrence Central, 5:30 p.m.

Regional at Kokomo, 6 p.m.

Regional at Marion, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

Friday

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

MLB -- Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 10:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.

USL -- Indy Eleven at Louisville City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 2:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video