HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Sectional 40 at Lapel
Alexandria vs. Winchester, 5:30 p.m.
Wapahani vs. Elwood, 8 p.m.
Sectional 41 at Centerville
Shenandoah vs. Northeastern, 5 p.m.
Sectional 55 at Liberty Christian
Southern Wells vs. Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Sectional 40 at Frankton
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Sectional 9 at Mount Vernon
Pendleton Heights vs. Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.
Sectional 39 at Tipton
Championship, 6 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys)
Regional at Lawrence Central, 5:30 p.m.
Regional at Kokomo, 6 p.m.
Regional at Marion, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
Friday
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
MLB -- Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at Louisville City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 2:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m.
