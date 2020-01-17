LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Union County at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Elwood, 8 p.m.

Lafayette Jeff at Anderson, 8 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Alexandria at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

CIC meet at Elwood, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NBA -- Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

ECHL -- Rapid City Rush at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at DePaul, 1 p.m.; Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Purdue at Maryland, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Ohio, 1 p.m.

ECHL -- Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Miami (Fla.) at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.; DePaul at Butler, 2 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Maryland, 8 p.m.

