LOOK AHEAD
Friday
International League -- Memphis Redbirds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.
Saturday
International League -- Memphis Redbirds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians, 4:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 4:10 p.m.
USL -- FC Tulsa at Indy Eleven, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday
International League -- Memphis Redbirds at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees, 1:35 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians, 1:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.
WNBA -- Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever, 4:00 p.m.
Monday
No Events Scheduled