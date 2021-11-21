LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Massachusetts vs. Ball State at St. Petersburg, Florida, 2:30 p.m.; Louisiana at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; New Mexico State vs. Indiana State at Conway, South Carolina, TBD

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Bryant at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler vs. Houston at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Marshall at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Jackson State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- SIU-Edwardsville at Butler, noon

Wednesday

NBA -- Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Western Kentucky, 1 p.m.

