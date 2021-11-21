HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Massachusetts vs. Ball State at St. Petersburg, Florida, 2:30 p.m.; Louisiana at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; New Mexico State vs. Indiana State at Conway, South Carolina, TBD
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Bryant at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler vs. Houston at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s vs. Notre Dame at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Marshall at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Jackson State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- SIU-Edwardsville at Butler, noon
Wednesday
NBA -- Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Western Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.