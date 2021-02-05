HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Class 2A at Taylor
Madison-Grant vs. Tipton, 6 p.m.
Class 2A at Alexandria
Lapel vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Elwood vs. Frankton, 8 p.m.
Class 2A at Union County
Shenandoah vs. Union County, 8 p.m.
Class 1A at Tri-Central
Liberty Christian vs. Tri-Central, 6 p.m.
Anderson Prep vs. Cowan, 8 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NBA -- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- DePaul at Butler, noon; Toledo at Ball State, noon; Northwestern at Purdue, 4:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Akron at Ball State, 4 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Iowa at Indiana, noon; Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Louisville, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Illinois, 3 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
