HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Daleville at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Defiance at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Evansville, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Miami (Florida) at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
NBA – Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Providence, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Buffalo, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 4:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Clemson, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Kent State, 2 p.m.; Michigan State at Indiana, 3 p.m.; Indiana State at Evansville, 6 p.m.
