HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Daleville at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Defiance, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Defiance at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, 7 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Evansville, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Miami (Florida) at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.

NBA – Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Providence, 7 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Buffalo, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 4:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Clemson, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Kent State, 2 p.m.; Michigan State at Indiana, 3 p.m.; Indiana State at Evansville, 6 p.m.

