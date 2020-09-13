HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled.
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, Game 1, 5:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, Game 2, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
USL -- Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
