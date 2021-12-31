HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 6 p.m.
NBA – Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 2 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football – Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame at Glendale, Arizona, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Bowling Green at Ball State, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 3 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Bradley at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Penn State, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Duke, 2 p.m.; Maryland at Indiana, 3 p.m.
NFL – Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.
