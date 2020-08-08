HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Lapel at State Fall Preview (Prairie View), 1 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
MLB -- Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.
NBA -- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 6 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 7:08 p.m.
WNBA -- Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 5 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- Kansas City Royals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
WNBA -- Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 7 p.m.
