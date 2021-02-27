HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Lapel at Union City, 4 p.m.
Gymnastics
Sectional at Noblesville, 11 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Men’s Basketball
Earlham at Anderson, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 8 p.m.
NCAA’s Men’s Basketball -- Michigan at Indiana, noon; Central Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Boston College, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Toledo, noon; Indiana at Ohio State, 3 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday
MLB Spring Training -- Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Indians at Goodyear, Arizona, TBD; Washington Nationals vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Jupiter, Florida, TBD
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Villanova at Butler, noon
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Illinois at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Louisville at Notre Dame, 3 p.m.
Monday
MLB Spring Training -- Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres at Peoria, Arizona, TBD; Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels at Tempe, Arizona, TBD; Cincinnati Reds vs. Oakland Athletics at Mesa, Arizona, TBD
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB Spring Training -- Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona, 8:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins at Jupiter, Florida, TBD
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Michigan State, 8 p.m.; Wisconsin at Purdue, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.