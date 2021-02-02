HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Blackford at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Wells at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Class 4A at Muncie Central
Mount Vernon vs. Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Anderson vs. New Palestine, 8 p.m.
Class 2A at Taylor
Blackford vs. Taylor, 7 p.m.
Class 2A at Alexandria
Alexandria vs. Monroe Central, 6 p.m.
Wapahani vs. Frankton, 8 p.m.
Class 2A at Union County
Centerville vs. Northeastern, 6 p.m.
Knightstown vs. Union County, 8 p.m.
Class 1A at Tri-Central
Tri-Central vs. Daleville, 5:30 p.m.
Cowan vs. Wes-Del, 8 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lapel, Noblesville at New Palestine, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NBA -- Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Marquette, 5 p.m.; Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.; Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Maryland, 8 p.m.; Illinois at Indiana, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Central Michigan, 5 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Missouri State, 8 p.m.
