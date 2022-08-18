LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Daleville at Wapahani, 4 p.m.

Eastern, Frankton at Southwood, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson Prep at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Heights, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Hamilton Heights at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 5 p.m.

Marion at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Wabash at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Elwood at Tri-Central, 6 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Crispus Attucks, 7 p.m.

Blackford at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Anderson, 7 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB – Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles, 3:05 p.m.

Triple-A East – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.

NFL Preseason – Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Triple-A East – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

USL – Indy Eleven at FC Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 12:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

