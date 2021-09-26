HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 4:05 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at OKC Energy FC, 6 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Nashville Sounds at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at OKC Energy FC, 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.