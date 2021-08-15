HIGH SCHOOLS
Tennis (Boys)
Shenandoah at Mt. Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Eastern, 5:00 p.m.
New Castle at Lapel, 5:00 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Alexandria/Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton/Lapel at Muncie Central, 4:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Anderson at Jay County, 5:00 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 7:00 p.m.
Volleyball
Frankton at Lapel, 6:00 p.m.
Tri at Daleville, 6:00 p.m.
Richmond at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:35 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Loudoun National at Indy Eleven, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Triple A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 7:05 p.m.
