HIGH SCHOOLS

Tennis (Boys)

Shenandoah at Mt. Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Eastern, 5:00 p.m.

New Castle at Lapel, 5:00 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Alexandria/Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton/Lapel at Muncie Central, 4:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Anderson at Jay County, 5:00 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 7:00 p.m.

Volleyball

Frankton at Lapel, 6:00 p.m.

Tri at Daleville, 6:00 p.m.

Richmond at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:35 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 7:05 p.m.

USL -- Loudoun National at Indy Eleven, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Triple A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Toledo Mud Hens, 7:05 p.m.

