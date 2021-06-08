LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

ECHL Playoffs -- Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Indy Fuel, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.

MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 10:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Nashville Sounds, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Nashville Sounds, 8:05 p.m.

USL -- Indy Eleven at El Paso Locomotive FC, 9 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m.

Thursday

ECHL Playoffs -- Indy Fuel at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Game 2, 7:05 p.m.

MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Nashville Sounds, 8:05 p.m.

Friday

ECHL Playoffs -- Indy Fuel at Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Game 3, 7:05 p.m.

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Nashville Sounds, 8:05 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video