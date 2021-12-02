LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Anderson Prep at University, 7:30 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Jay County, Union City at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m.; North Carolina State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Nebraska at Indiana, noon; Miami (Ohio) at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Pittsburgh at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Western Michigan at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 4:10 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Connecticut, noon; Ohio State at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Butler at Marquette, 3 p.m.

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

