HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Anderson Prep at University, 7:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Jay County, Union City at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m.; North Carolina State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Nebraska at Indiana, noon; Miami (Ohio) at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Pittsburgh at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Western Michigan at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 4:10 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Connecticut, noon; Ohio State at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Butler at Marquette, 3 p.m.
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.
