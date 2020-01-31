LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Anderson at McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Irvington Prep at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

University at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Frankton, 8 p.m.

Union at Daleville, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Elwood at Frankton, 6 p.m.

Union at Daleville, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, noon; Indiana at Ohio State, noon; Ohio at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.

ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Purdue, 6 p.m.

