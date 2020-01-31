HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson at McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Irvington Prep at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Eastern Hancock, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
University at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Frankton, 8 p.m.
Union at Daleville, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Elwood at Frankton, 6 p.m.
Union at Daleville, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, noon; Indiana at Ohio State, noon; Ohio at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.
ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Purdue, 6 p.m.
