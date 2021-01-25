coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Lapel at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Eastern Hancock, 6 p.m.
Daleville at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NBA — Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Kent State at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Butler at Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Purdue at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
