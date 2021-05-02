LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Anderson at Manchester (DH), noon

Golf (Men)

Anderson at HCAC Championships, 10 a.m.

Softball

Bluffton at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:38 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:38 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

NBA -- Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

