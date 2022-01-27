LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Pike at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Liberty Christian at Hagerstown, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Villanova, noon

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Georgetown at Butler, noon; Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Missouri State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 5:15 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State at Purdue, noon; Indiana State at Bradley, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Butler at Georgetown, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Nebraska, 3 p.m.

