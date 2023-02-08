HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Defiance at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 8:05 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.; Valparaiso at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.; Butler at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.; Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Murray State, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Bowling Green at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Michigan, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Providence, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Akron, 2 p.m.