HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Defiance at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Defiance, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 8:05 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.; Valparaiso at Indiana State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.; Butler at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.; Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Murray State, 7 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Bowling Green at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Michigan, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Providence, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Akron, 2 p.m.

