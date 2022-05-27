LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Sectionals

Class 2A at Centerville

Shenandoah vs. Centerville, 5 p.m.

Class 1A at Memorial Field

Tri-Central vs. Anderson Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Daleville vs. Southern Wells, 7 p.m.

Cowan vs. Liberty Christian, 9:30 p.m.

Softball

Sectionals

Class 2A at Lapel

Elwood vs. Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB – San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.

WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Saturday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.

USL – New Mexico United at Indy Eleven, 4 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 11:35 a.m.; Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 6:07 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 1:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 7:40 p.m.

