HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
MLB – San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 11:35 a.m.; Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 6:07 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 1:05 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 7:40 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA – Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB – San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.