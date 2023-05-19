HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Wapahani at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Twin Lakes, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 6 p.m.
Softball
Hamilton Heights at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 5:30 p.m.
Caston at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Sectional
At Anderson
Elwood vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
WNBA – Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Saturday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.; New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
USL – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
MLB – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds, 11:35 a.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 1:35 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 2 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.