HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Wapahani at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Twin Lakes, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 6 p.m.

Softball

Hamilton Heights at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 5:30 p.m.

Caston at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Sectional

At Anderson

Elwood vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

WNBA – Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Saturday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.; New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

USL – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

MLB – New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds, 11:35 a.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 1:35 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 2 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

