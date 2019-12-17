HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Alexandria at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
Guerin Catholic at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Anderson at Noblesville, 7:30 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NBA -- Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Ohio, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Kentucky at Purdue, noon; Ball State vs. Loyola Marymount at Albuquerque, N.M., 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State vs. Providence at Albuquerque, N.M., 6:30 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 8:05 p.m.
