LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Alexandria at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.

Guerin Catholic at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Anderson at Noblesville, 7:30 p.m.

Blue River Valley at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Anderson at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NBA -- Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Ohio, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Kentucky at Purdue, noon; Ball State vs. Loyola Marymount at Albuquerque, N.M., 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State vs. Providence at Albuquerque, N.M., 6:30 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 8:05 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you