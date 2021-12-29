HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Carmel at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Alexandria at Waphani invite, 10 a.m.
Grant 4 at Oak Hill, 10 a.m.
Daleville at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Anderson, Daleville, Shenandoah at Connersville invite, 8:30 a.m.
Alexandria at Eastern invite, 9 a.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton invite, 9 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at North Montgomery invite, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
ECHL – Norfolk Admirals at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – DePaul at Butler, 5 p.m.; Nicholls at Purdue, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Xavier, 2 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Football – Purdue vs. Tennessee at Nashville, Tennessee, 3 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Drake, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Rutgers, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 6 p.m.
NBA – Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 2 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football – Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame at Glendale, Arizona, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Connecticut, 4 p.m.; Bowling Green at Ball State, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.