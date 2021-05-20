LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Daleville at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Tri-Central at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Cardinal Ritter, 5:30 p.m.

Park Tudor at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

University at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Anderson, Muncie Central at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.

Delta at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Wells at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Daleville at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Sheridan at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Tipton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Fishers, 5:30 p.m.

Cardinal Ritter at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Sectional 37 at Anderson

Anderson Prep vs. Anderson, 5 p.m.

Frankton vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Sectional 42 at Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon vs. Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys)

Sectionals

Madison-Grant at Kokomo, 5 p.m.

Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton at Indiana Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson, Anderson Prep, Daleville, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Pendleton Heights, Shenandoah at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Bluffton vs. Anderson at Lexington, Kentucky, 10:30 a.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

NBA Play-in -- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

Friday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 6:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 3:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video