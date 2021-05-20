HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Daleville at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Oak Hill at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Tri-Central at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Cardinal Ritter, 5:30 p.m.
Park Tudor at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
University at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Anderson, Muncie Central at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.
Delta at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Wells at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Daleville at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Sheridan at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Tipton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Fishers, 5:30 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Sectional 37 at Anderson
Anderson Prep vs. Anderson, 5 p.m.
Frankton vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Sectional 42 at Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon vs. Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys)
Sectionals
Madison-Grant at Kokomo, 5 p.m.
Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton at Indiana Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson, Anderson Prep, Daleville, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Pendleton Heights, Shenandoah at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Bluffton vs. Anderson at Lexington, Kentucky, 10:30 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
NBA Play-in -- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.
Friday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.
USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 6:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:08 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 3:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.
