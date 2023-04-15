LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Delta at Daleville, 10 a.m.

Golf (Boys)

Lapel at Cardinal Ritter Invitational, 8 a.m.

Anderson, Daleville, Elwood, Shenandoah at Monroe Central Invitational, 10 a.m.

Madison County Softball Tournament

At Pendleton Heights

Anderson vs. Madison-Grant, 10 a.m.

Lapel vs. Alexandria, 10 a.m.

Liberty Christian vs. Frankton, noon

Pendleton Heights vs. Elwood, noon

Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament

At Anderson High School

Elwood vs. Anderson Prep, 10 a.m.

Frankton vs. Alexandria, 10 a.m.

Pendleton Heights vs. Anderson, 1 p.m.

Lapel vs. Madison-Grant, 4 p.m.

Softball

Shenandoah at Cambridge City Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Daleville at Pike, noon

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Defiance at Anderson (DH), noon

Lacrosse (Men)

Hanover at Anderson, 1 p.m.

Softball

Hanover at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.

Track & Field (Men/Women)

Indiana D-III Championships at Greencastle, 11 a.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:30 p.m.

International League – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

USL – Indy Eleven at Orange County SC, 10 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.

International League – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

MLB – Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m.

MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video