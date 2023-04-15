HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Delta at Daleville, 10 a.m.
Golf (Boys)
Lapel at Cardinal Ritter Invitational, 8 a.m.
Anderson, Daleville, Elwood, Shenandoah at Monroe Central Invitational, 10 a.m.
Madison County Softball Tournament
At Pendleton Heights
Anderson vs. Madison-Grant, 10 a.m.
Lapel vs. Alexandria, 10 a.m.
Liberty Christian vs. Frankton, noon
Pendleton Heights vs. Elwood, noon
Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament
At Anderson High School
Elwood vs. Anderson Prep, 10 a.m.
Frankton vs. Alexandria, 10 a.m.
Pendleton Heights vs. Anderson, 1 p.m.
Lapel vs. Madison-Grant, 4 p.m.
Softball
Shenandoah at Cambridge City Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Daleville at Pike, noon
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Defiance at Anderson (DH), noon
Lacrosse (Men)
Hanover at Anderson, 1 p.m.
Softball
Hanover at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.
Track & Field (Men/Women)
Indiana D-III Championships at Greencastle, 11 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:30 p.m.
International League – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at Orange County SC, 10 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.
International League – St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
MLB – Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m.
MLB – Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.