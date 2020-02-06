HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Alexandria at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph Southern at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Richmond at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Mount Venon, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.; Maryland at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Tulsa Oilers at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Western Michigan, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Akron at Ball State, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Marquette, noon; Notre Dame at Clemson, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Iowa at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 3 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, 3 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 3:05 p.m.
