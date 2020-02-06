LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Alexandria at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Randolph Southern at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Richmond at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Mount Venon, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.; Maryland at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Tulsa Oilers at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Western Michigan, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Akron at Ball State, 1 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Marquette, noon; Notre Dame at Clemson, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Iowa at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 3 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, 3 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 3:05 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you