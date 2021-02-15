Coming Up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Monday
Basketball (Boys)
McCutcheon at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Basketball (Boys)
Union at Shenandoah, 6:30 p.m.
Cowan at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD Monday
NBA — Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Bowling Green at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Michigan State at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Evansville at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Minnesota at Indiana, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Syracuse at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; Michigan at Indiana, TBD; Purdue at Ohio State, TBD
