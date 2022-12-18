HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 5 p.m.
NBA – New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue Fort Wayne at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Morehead State at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Butler at Marquette, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State vs. Tarleton State at San Juan, Puerto Rico, 3 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Elon at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Richmond vs. Ball State at San Juan Puerto Rico, 3 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Georgia Southern at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Florida State, 8:30 p.m.; New Orleans at Purdue, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Western Michigan at Notre Dame, noon; Butler at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Purdue at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.; Detroit at Indiana State, 6 p.m.