HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Lapel at Lebanon, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Knightstown at Anderson Prep, 5 p.m.

University at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Marion at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Fort Wayne Canterbury at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Richmond at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Greenfield-Central, 5 p.m.

Blackford at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Alexandria at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Anderson at Winchester, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Frankton, 7 p.m.

International at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.

Knightstown at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 7 p.m.

Muncie Central at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at University, 7:30 p.m.

New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Soccer (Women)

Anderson at Bethel, 5 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball – Butler at Wright State, 2 p.m.; Central Florida at Purdue, 8 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

Friday

NCAA Volleyball – Indiana vs. Stetson at Coral Gables, Florida, 11 a.m.; Ball State at Western Kentucky, noon; Butler vs. Cincinnati at Dayton, Ohio, 2 p.m.; IUPUI at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Toledo at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Miami (Florida), 7 p.m.; Southern California at Purdue, 8 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

USL Championship – Indy Eleven at New Mexico United, 9 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Volleyball – Indiana vs. Jacksonville at Coral Gables, Florida, 11 a.m.; Ball State vs. East Tennessee State at Bowling Green, Kentucky, noon; Indiana vs. Florida International at Coral Gables, Florida, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football – Louisville vs. Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium, noon; Indiana State at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Central Michigan at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Wabash at Butler, 6 p.m.; Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Volleyball – Notre Dame at Toledo, 1 p.m.

NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets, 1:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:10 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 3:05 p.m.

