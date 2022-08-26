HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Heritage Christian at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Southern Wells, 7 p.m.
Tipton at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Wabash at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
NFL Preseason – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL – San Antonio FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 1:35 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:08 p.m.
Triple-A East – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Monday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.