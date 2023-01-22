HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Connecticut, noon; Michigan State at Indiana, noon; Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Virginia at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana at Michigan, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
NBA – Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Drake, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Providence, 8:30 p.m.; Indiana at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Akron at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Butler at St. John’s, 7 p.m.