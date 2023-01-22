LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday

ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 3 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Connecticut, noon; Michigan State at Indiana, noon; Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Virginia at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

NBA – Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Drake, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA – Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Providence, 8:30 p.m.; Indiana at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Akron at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Butler at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video