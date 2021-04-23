HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Anderson at Connersville (DH), 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wabash, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 5 p.m.
Wapahani at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Southern Wells at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights (DH), 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Shenandoah at Randolph Southern, 5 p.m.
Brebeuf Jesuit at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Logansport at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.
Union County at Frankton (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights vs. Avon at Carmel, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Elwood at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 5 p.m.
Track & Field
Argyll Relays at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Golf (Women)
Anderson at HCAC Championships
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
NBA -- Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 8 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, 7:10 p.m.; Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.