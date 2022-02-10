HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Evansville, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Miami (Florida) at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
NBA – Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Providence, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Buffalo, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 4:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Clemson, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Kent State, 2 p.m.; Michigan State at Indiana, 3 p.m.; Indiana State at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Sunday
NBA – Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Creighton, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Louisville, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.