HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Daleville at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Daleville at Cowan, 6 p.m.

Henry County Girls Basketball Tournament

Tri at Shenandoah, 8 p.m.

Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament

at Alexandria

Alexandria vs. Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Lapel vs. Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

at Anderson Prep

Anderson Prep vs. Frankton, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights vs. Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m.

NBA – Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Penn State, noon; Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Minnesota at Indiana, noon

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bradley at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Butler at St. John’s, 1 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 2 p.m.

NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Monday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

