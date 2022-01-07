HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Daleville at Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Daleville at Cowan, 6 p.m.
Henry County Girls Basketball Tournament
Tri at Shenandoah, 8 p.m.
Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament
at Alexandria
Alexandria vs. Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Lapel vs. Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
at Anderson Prep
Anderson Prep vs. Frankton, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights vs. Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Wheeling Nailers, 7:10 p.m.
NBA – Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Penn State, noon; Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Minnesota at Indiana, noon
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bradley at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Butler at St. John’s, 1 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 2 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.
