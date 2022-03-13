HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Amherst vs. Anderson at Auburndale, Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Anderson vs. Farmingdale State at Auburndale, Florida, 6:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Iowa vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
NBA – Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
No events scheduled
