HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
No events scheduled
Friday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Reading Royals, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Football – Morehead State at Butler, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, noon; Indiana State at South Dakota State, 3 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Reading Royals, 3 p.m.
NFL – Washington Commanders at Indianapolis
Colts, 4:25 p.m.